By Pam Dudding Contributing writer

Craig County High School students are so excited for their upcoming event, After Prom.

After Prom provides a safe, alcohol-free alternative to post-Prom parties for CCHS students. The event continues this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thanks to the tremendous amount of support from our Craig community and surrounding areas, the After Prom event for 2022 will be taking place at a venue outside of the county,” event coordinator Karen Jones shared.

After their Prom, the juniors, seniors and their dates will board charter buses to head to It’s Game Time At The Superbowl, a bowling and arcade complex in Christiansburg. The night promises fun activities such as photo ops, caricatures, henna tattoos and competitions. “They will enjoy a night of unlimited bowling, laser tag, bumper cars, and arcade games,” Jones said.

In addition to the games, there will be lots of food, as well as prize giveaways throughout the night. The prizes, which were donated by the community, include gift cards, jewelry, bowling passes, green fees and other items. The grand prizes will be given at the end of the night and include a kayak (donated in memory of Janie Peters), a flat-screen smart TV, concert tickets, and many more exciting and cool gifts.

“’Straight Outta Craig’ is partially sponsored by a grant from YOVASO (Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety), an organization committed to keeping students safe on the roads,” Jones shared. “The purpose of the After Prom event is to provide students with an alcohol-free and drug-free alternative that will keep them safe and off the roads on prom night.”

The bus leaves CCHS at 12 a.m. after Prom on April 9 and participants must stay with the bus until they return to school unless picked up by parent.

Please contact Karen Jones ([email protected]) for more information or to obtain a permission slip for your child to attend.