No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Craig’s economic development partnership creating new jobs
Local Stories

Craig’s economic development partnership creating new jobs

August 24, 2021

The Craig County Economic Development Authority recently announced that cryptocurrency mining repairer and reseller Manifold Mining would immediately invest roughly $420,000 into a Craig County-based center of operations. This investment is expected to create several jobs. Pictured from left to right are Lenny Macdonald, Darryl Humphreys, Jordan Labiosa, Ryan McDaniel (Manifold Mining), Jacob McDaniel (Manifold Mining), Jerry Groseclose and Dan Collins. Not pictured are Trace Bellassai, Kermit Daniel and Melissa Beaudoin. By Pam Dudding Contributing Writer ...

Read more

State & National News

Subscribe Today | Already Subscribed? Click Here To Log In.

Latest News

Legals

Obituaries

Subscribe To New Castle Record For Only $2.50 A Month

Plus, get full access to all news reports, local and national coverage. Including This Site
Subscribe Today
No Result
View All Result

© 2021 Mountain Media, LLC

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Create New Account!

Fill the forms below to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In