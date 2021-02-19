The Craig County Economic Development Authority recently announced that cryptocurrency mining repairer and reseller Manifold Mining would immediately invest roughly $420,000 into a Craig County-based center of operations. This investment is expected to create several jobs. Pictured from left to right are Lenny Macdonald, Darryl Humphreys, Jordan Labiosa, Ryan McDaniel (Manifold Mining), Jacob McDaniel (Manifold Mining), Jerry Groseclose and Dan Collins. Not pictured are Trace Bellassai, Kermit Daniel and Melissa Beaudoin. By Pam Dudding Contributing Writer ...Read more
WASHINGTON (AP) — Since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 14, more than 82,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in one of the largest U.S. airlifts in history. While the pace […]
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting Wednesday with top executives from some of the country’s leading technology companies and financial institutions as the White House urges the […]
LONDON (AP) — Members of the Rolling Stones have saluted their unshakeable drummer Charlie Watts, who died Tuesday at the age of 80. Mick Jagger, the legendary rock band’s frontman, posted a […]
BOSTON (AP) — States and localities have only distributed 11% of the tens of billions of dollars in federal rental assistance, the Treasury Department said Wednesday, the latest sign the program is […]
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe urged all Virginia employers on Monday to require the COVID-19 vaccine for their workers who are eligible, sharpening a policy debate in the closely […]