By Pam Dudding Contributing writer

It is a new year and families are so excited to be able to get together again to celebrate Easter. For many, Easter is an opportunity for family potlucks, egg hunts and other fun and games. Churches will be open for Easter festivities and will host a number of Craig County events.

Craig Valley Baptist is giving away 30 boxes of food on a first come, first served basis on Saturday, April 2 at 10 am. On Saturday, April 9, at 11 am, Craig Valley will host their annual Easter egg hunt on their property for children up to 5th grade. The rain date for this event is April 16. On Thursday, April 14, Craig Valley will host a potluck dinner at 6 pm followed by a Maundy Service at 7 pm with guest speaker Randy Spencer from Liberty University. On Sunday, April 17, Craig Valley will host its Easter Sunday worship service at 11 am.

Lighthouse Baptist will host their Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 9 at Fenwick Mines Pavilion from 4-6 pm for kids ages 2-12. On Sunday, April 17, Lighthouse Baptist will host an early service at 9 am followed by another service at 11 am.

Craig Valley Gospel Fellowship will hold a 7 am sunrise service on April 17 followed by a potluck breakfast.

New Castle Christian Church will host their Easter service at 10 am on April 17, which will include music and messages by Donn Ford.

