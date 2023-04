The Craig County Fairgrounds Association is accepting sealed bids for mowing and

weed eating for the 2023 mowing season. Regular mowing services will be May 2023 thru November 2023.

Bid forms can be picked up in the Treasurer’s office located in the Craig County Courthouse at 182 Main Street in New Castle, VA.

Sealed bids need to be returned to the Treasurer’s office by April 19th, 2023.