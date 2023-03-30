Mountain Castles Soil and Water Conservation District (MCSWCD) is accepting bids for the

mowing and routine maintenance of four flood control dams located in Craig County, VA, until

Friday, May 5, 2023, at 5 pm. All four dams are located in the upper Johns Creek valley. The

Maintenance Contract for these dams include mowing (once in the spring and once in the fall), woody debris removal, liming and seeding of the dam embankment (as needed), groundhog hole repairs, and trash/debris removal from the trash rack on the dam risers (also includes replacement of trash rack if it’s damaged). The successful bidder will enter into a contract with a base term of three years (2023, 2024, 2025) and will include a performance-based contract extension clause

for two additional years (2026 and 2027). To receive the complete Bid information Packet,

contact Daniel Naff at (540) 580-8373 or [email protected]

ALL BIDDERS MUST SUBMIT CURRENT CERTIFICATION OF LIABILTY AND WORKERS

COMPENSATION INSURANCE FOR A BID TO BE CONSIDERED.

MCSWCD reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids received. MCSWCD is an Equal

Opportunity Provider and Employer.