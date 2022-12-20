The Craig County Rescue Squad has the entrees for the 2nd Annual Decorating Light Up Craig contest. Everyone is welcome to drive by and see the beautiful decorations these families have displayed. Winners will be announced this week. The entrees are: Sierra Frazier – 422 Main Street, Anna Lee – 9459 Peaceful Valley Dr., Courtney and PJ Welch – 243 Herndon Ave, Pat Crawford – 353 Court St., Carl Saunders – 164 Wagener St., Angie Guthrie Ponton – 207 Main St., Robert Senter – 4430 Craig Valley Dr., Darrell Frango – 872 Hunters Dr., Terri Marsh – 23053 Craigs Creek Rd. and John Green – 8448 Upper Craigs Creek Rd.

Photo by Pam Dudding