is preparing to carry
out the INDOOR
PLUMBING
REHABILITATION FLEX
PROGRAM, through the
use in whole or in part of
HOME INVESTMENT
PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM
FUNDS.
The implementation of this
project will require the use
of General Contractors,
Septic Contractors, and
Well Drillers, for housing
rehabilitation and the
installation of septic
systems and wells. These
projects may occur in any of
the following jurisdictions;
Counties of Allegheny,
Bath, Bedford, Botetourt,
Craig, Floyd, Franklin,
Giles, Henry, Montgomery,
Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke,
and Rockbridge.
TAP is soliciting the
participation of Minority and
Female owned businesses,
contractors and suppliers in
carrying out this project.
Contractors must have at
least a Virginia Class B
License, proper insurance,
and be eligible to work in
the designated areas. Such
business may be included
on appropriate bid and
procurement list by
submitting a written request
within ten (10) days of this
notice.
Requests should include
name, address, product or
service and how the firm
qualifies as a Minority or
Female concern.
Such requests should be
addressed or faxed to:
Total Action Against Poverty
ECHR Department
P.O. Box 2868
Roanoke, VA 24001
Attn: Lee Lovern
(540) 353-2961
Or Attn: Liz Puckett
(540) 283-4882
TTY: Dial “711”
(540) 283-4897
Fax: (540) 777-4833
All contracts will be made
on a competitive basis.
TAP is an Equal
Opportunity Employer.
Leave a Reply