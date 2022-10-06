is preparing to carry

out the INDOOR

PLUMBING

REHABILITATION FLEX

PROGRAM, through the

use in whole or in part of

HOME INVESTMENT

PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM

FUNDS.

The implementation of this

project will require the use

of General Contractors,

Septic Contractors, and

Well Drillers, for housing

rehabilitation and the

installation of septic

systems and wells. These

projects may occur in any of

the following jurisdictions;

Counties of Allegheny,

Bath, Bedford, Botetourt,

Craig, Floyd, Franklin,

Giles, Henry, Montgomery,

Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke,

and Rockbridge.

TAP is soliciting the

participation of Minority and

Female owned businesses,

contractors and suppliers in

carrying out this project.

Contractors must have at

least a Virginia Class B

License, proper insurance,

and be eligible to work in

the designated areas. Such

business may be included

on appropriate bid and

procurement list by

submitting a written request

within ten (10) days of this

notice.

Requests should include

name, address, product or

service and how the firm

qualifies as a Minority or

Female concern.

Such requests should be

addressed or faxed to:

Total Action Against Poverty

ECHR Department

P.O. Box 2868

Roanoke, VA 24001

Attn: Lee Lovern

(540) 353-2961

Or Attn: Liz Puckett

(540) 283-4882

TTY: Dial “711”

(540) 283-4897

Fax: (540) 777-4833

All contracts will be made

on a competitive basis.

TAP is an Equal

Opportunity Employer.