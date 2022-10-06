Total Action Against Poverty is preparing to carry out the Indoor Plumbing
Rehabilitation Program through the use of federal HOME grant Funds. In the
implementation of this project the following job types may be available:
Carpenter
Plumber
HVAC
Other Construction Related Jobs
In carrying out this project, Total Action For Progress its contractors and
subcontractors will, to the greatest extent feasible, will utilize qualified persons who
permanently reside within the Counties of; Rockbridge, Botetourt, Roanoke, Bath, Alleghany,
Henry, Franklin, Floyd, Pulaski, Patrick, Giles, Montgomery, Bedford, and Craig for employment
and training positions.
All job openings will be listed with the local office of the Virginia Employment Commission. Persons qualified for the jobs listed should register at the following location:
3601 Thirlane Rd NW suite 2, Roanoke, VA 24019 Additionally, the following contracts and procurements will/may be made:
General Contractors, Septic System Contractor, Well Diggers and HVAC
Constructions materials, building supplies, appliance suppliers and HVAC suppliers.
Total Action For Progress will, to the greatest extent feasible, use businesses
located in and owned by persons residing in Section 3 in the Counties of; Rockbridge, Botetourt,
Roanoke, Bath, Alleghany, Henry, Franklin, Floyd, Pulaski, Patrick, Giles, Montgomery, Bedford,
and Craig.
Any person residing or firm located in the above named localities may request to participate in procurement opportunities associated with this project by contacting the following person within ten (10) days of this notice.
Liz Puckett
302 2nd Street SW, Roanoke, VA 24011
Phone: 540-283-4882
Virginia Relay: 711
Fax: 540-777-4833
Written requests should include the name, address, product or service and phone number.
All above-referenced procurements will be made on a competitive basis. The names of businesses who respond to this notice will be included on procurement lists for this project.
Names of job seekers will be given to contractors.
