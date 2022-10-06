Total Action Against Poverty is preparing to carry out the Indoor Plumbing

Rehabilitation Program through the use of federal HOME grant Funds. In the

implementation of this project the following job types may be available:

Carpenter

Plumber

HVAC

Other Construction Related Jobs

In carrying out this project, Total Action For Progress its contractors and

subcontractors will, to the greatest extent feasible, will utilize qualified persons who

permanently reside within the Counties of; Rockbridge, Botetourt, Roanoke, Bath, Alleghany,

Henry, Franklin, Floyd, Pulaski, Patrick, Giles, Montgomery, Bedford, and Craig for employment

and training positions.

All job openings will be listed with the local office of the Virginia Employment Commission. Persons qualified for the jobs listed should register at the following location:

3601 Thirlane Rd NW suite 2, Roanoke, VA 24019 Additionally, the following contracts and procurements will/may be made:

General Contractors, Septic System Contractor, Well Diggers and HVAC

Constructions materials, building supplies, appliance suppliers and HVAC suppliers.

Total Action For Progress will, to the greatest extent feasible, use businesses

located in and owned by persons residing in Section 3 in the Counties of; Rockbridge, Botetourt,

Roanoke, Bath, Alleghany, Henry, Franklin, Floyd, Pulaski, Patrick, Giles, Montgomery, Bedford,

and Craig.

Any person residing or firm located in the above named localities may request to participate in procurement opportunities associated with this project by contacting the following person within ten (10) days of this notice.

Liz Puckett

302 2nd Street SW, Roanoke, VA 24011

Phone: 540-283-4882

Virginia Relay: 711

Fax: 540-777-4833

Written requests should include the name, address, product or service and phone number.

All above-referenced procurements will be made on a competitive basis. The names of businesses who respond to this notice will be included on procurement lists for this project.

Names of job seekers will be given to contractors.