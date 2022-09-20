Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

There is something about a playground that heightens kids’ excitement. Combine that with the outdoors where they can get fresh air, run and play and even the parents’ level of contentment rises.

The Craig County Child Care Center and the Field of Dreams recently received some new playground equipment for the kids to enjoy.

Teresa Oliver, director of the center shared, “The Craig County Youth and Community Services Board (CCY&CS) and the Craig County Child Care Center’s governing board, voted to construct the structure as part of our community involvement to help strengthen families and help build a stronger sense of community. The grant funding was through funds the childcare center received.”

The board helped select the equipment with a subcommittee of, Oliver, Debbie Snead and Shelby Crotts.

The Field of Dreams received a play structure, swings, a bench and trash receptacle.

The center received new belt swings and a beautiful new play structure for the school kids’ playground. Their old one was approximately 20 years old.

The installation sales representative was Eric White with All Recreation, at 20609 Gordon Park Sq. Suite 190 in Ashburn.

“The staff and children are all super excited to have a new place to take the kids to play this year,” Oliver shared. “As well school kids are super hyped about their new playground at the center.”

Having the playground area at the Field of Dreams will also allow parents that go to watch older children play ball while younger children are able to safely play.

Oliver added that since COVID-19, they have all learned the importance of being able to get outside and play.

“This will allow another great opportunity for our community to have an exceptional play area,” Oliver said. “With more and more children using more electronics and gaming devices, our hope is that this will encourage them to get active and outside.”