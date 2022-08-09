By Pam Dudding

Children can be very creative and when people open doors to their talent, kids can really shine. The Craig County Library and the Craig County Child Care Center are exemplifying this belief.

Michaela Crawford from the Library reached out to the CCCCC to see if they would like to do a reading program with the library. From there stemmed the grand idea of having the kids to do art projects and display them in the library for all to see.

“We have their artwork displayed that goes along with our summer reading program theme, “Reading: Oceans of Possibilities,” Crawford shared.

“The library is supplying art projects for each class, infants through school kids so roughly 80 kids,” Teresa Tolliver, Director of CCCC shared. “The library drops off the projects and the teachers here help the children do the project and read the accompanying story etc.”

After the kids have completed their reading and art work, CCCCC contacts the library, and they pick them up.

“The kids of course love the projects, and our staff enjoy the activities as well!” Tolliver added.

Crawford shared that the artwork is based on the library’s theme for the month. “This month our theme is in sync with our summer reading program and the artwork consists of newspaper sharks, paper plate jellyfish, ocean animal sun catchers, coral reef sponge painting, and hand print crabs,” Crawford said. “Our theme for August is back to school and our August decorations will be on display after our summer reading program ends on August 6.”

Crawford started the summer reading program and is currently providing programs for the library. Their summer reading program comes to a close on August 6. Then, they will be giving a grand prize drawing on August 8 which will be a $25 gift card to Barnes & Noble. A winner will be drawn separately for each age group (kids, teens, and adults). This is the first year the library has had an adult summer reading program.

To view the artwork, the library hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“Several children have come into the library and are very excited when they find their artwork,” Crawford noted.