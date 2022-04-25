Land For Sale

The Craig County Board of

Supervisors is offering land

for sale: Tax Parcel 47A3-3-

1536-A-22, a portion of the

Craig County Landfill

Property located near State

Route 609 and Landfill

Road. The 53.324 acre

parcel located at the Craig

County Landfill site includes

a 6.473 acre “Closed Area”

tract from the previous

landfill. The County will

retain approximately 11.5

acres. The County of Craig

will receive sealed bids for

the remaining parcel

consisting of approximately

41 Acres. The “Closed

Area” and all Ground Water

Monitoring Wells will be

maintained in accordance

with DEQ regulations by the

purchaser. All bids must be

submitted on a per acre

basis. The “County reserves

the right to reject any bids

and reserves the right to

engage in negotiations with

any offerors or other

interested parties.”

Please submit sealed bids

to:

R.R. Dan Collins

County Administrator

County of Craig

P.O. Box 308

108 Court Street

New Castle, VA 24127

Submit all Bids by: Noon,

May 17, 2022

Requests for additional

information, please contact

the County Administration

Office by calling (540)864-

5010 or in writing to P.O.

Box 308, New Castle,

Virginia 24127.