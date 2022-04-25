Land For Sale
The Craig County Board of
Supervisors is offering land
for sale: Tax Parcel 47A3-3-
1536-A-22, a portion of the
Craig County Landfill
Property located near State
Route 609 and Landfill
Road. The 53.324 acre
parcel located at the Craig
County Landfill site includes
a 6.473 acre “Closed Area”
tract from the previous
landfill. The County will
retain approximately 11.5
acres. The County of Craig
will receive sealed bids for
the remaining parcel
consisting of approximately
41 Acres. The “Closed
Area” and all Ground Water
Monitoring Wells will be
maintained in accordance
with DEQ regulations by the
purchaser. All bids must be
submitted on a per acre
basis. The “County reserves
the right to reject any bids
and reserves the right to
engage in negotiations with
any offerors or other
interested parties.”
Please submit sealed bids
to:
R.R. Dan Collins
County Administrator
County of Craig
P.O. Box 308
108 Court Street
New Castle, VA 24127
Submit all Bids by: Noon,
May 17, 2022
Requests for additional
information, please contact
the County Administration
Office by calling (540)864-
5010 or in writing to P.O.
Box 308, New Castle,
Virginia 24127.
