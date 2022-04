Craig New Castle Public Service Authority

Proposed Rate Increase Effective July Billing 2022

Type of Service Old Rate Proposed Rate

Residential Water $18.93 $19.88

Residential Sewer $32.15 $33.76

Commercial Water $21.23 $22.30

Commercial Sewer $36.71 $38.55

Intuitional Sewer $143.44 $150.62

Non-Metered Service $51.63 $54.22

***The new residential minimum for water & sewer current $51.08 proposed $53.64 for

2,000 gallons of water used

***The new commercial minimum for water & sewer current $57.94 proposed $60.85 for

2,000 gallons of water used

***The non-metered service – customers on sewer only – current flat fee of $51.63 proposed

$54.22

** A Public hearing is scheduled for July 5th, 2022 @ 7:00 p.m. in the Courthouse.

