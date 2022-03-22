Pam Dudding Contributing writer

When you drive into Craig County High School (CCHS), one can now view the new fencing that has been constructed to the left of the school which takes up a lot of land.

The FFA (Future Farmers of American) students of CCHS have been working diligently on making their Land Lab’s vision their new reality.

It’s finally making a mark on the property, and a big mark.

Emily Nolen, the Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor at Craig County High School, shared, “I have plenty of kids staying after school and putting the work in. Their hard work is showing.”

John Hunter has donated his time because he enjoys the project and assisting Nolen in getting it underway as much as she does, as he noted he just wants to help support the FFA in Craig.

“I’ve known John since I was a little girl and he knows how much this project means to me,” Nolen said.

Hunter explained each step as students listened, but then they proceeded to do the labor.

The students learned how to mark off the property, set fence posts (and dig many, many holes themselves), install the fencing, install braces, brace wire and the woven wire, how to drill pin holes and properly hang the gates and even how to add a holding bolt for the gate so that it won’t sag over time.

“They have been doing nearly all of it,” John shared. “They put all the staples in this, put on the braces and dug the holes.”

“We have been working on this since last semester,” Nolen said.

She added, “We are working on marking the working facility in order to place a head chute and a working pen and we hope to have some animals in soon for the rest of the semester.”

Nolen added that their annual greenhouse sale will start after spring break nearing the last week of April or the first week of May.

She added that if people are interested, they can contact her to pre-order at [email protected]. These funds will help support the FFA.