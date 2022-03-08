The Annual Craig Valley Baptist chili cook-off between churches, proved to be a great success as nine different chilis were in the running, from mild to spicy – all had their own delectable taste. The winners were: Julie Welch (3rd place), Ricky Francisco (1st place) and Karen Walker (2nd place).

The tables were elbow room only as citizens joined in to taste all the chilis and vote on their favorites. The church also provided free hot dogs, cornbread and a smorgasbord of desserts to go with the meal. After the winners were chosen, the chili was open for all to eat and enjoy