Family Dollar Stores of Virginia, Inc., trading as Family Dollar #27581,

222 W Main Street, New Castle, Craig County, Virginia 24127.

The above establishment is applying to the VIRGINIA ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL (ABC) AUTHORITY for a Wine and Beer Off Premises license to sell or manufacture alcoholic beverages.

Sandra Boscia, Assistant Secretary

NOTE: Objections to the issuance of this license must be submitted to ABC no later than 30 days from the publishing date of the first of two required newspaper legal notices. Objections should be registered at

www.abc.virginia.gov or 800-552-3200.