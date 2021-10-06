By Pam Dudding, Contributing Writer

A “bucket load of fun,” as country folk often say, will be hitting the streets of New Castle this Saturday, October 9.

“Who’s ready for Fall Festival?” event organizers excitedly asked. “After last year’s pandemic-induced cancellation, the Craig County Historical Society has finalized plans for the 38th Annual Craig County Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – rain or shine!”

This county tradition is the primary fundraiser of the Craig County Historical Society and this year’s theme is “Connecting Craig County’s Past with its Future.”

Added to the festival this year, said coordinator Robyn Foster, is the first annual Flat-Footing Contest at 11 a.m., with music by the Blue Connection Band in front of the Hotel. For those who know how it’s done or for those who wish to learn, join in! Awards will include cash prizes, medals and certificates for both adults and children under 12. The winners will be decided by the crowd’s applause.

“It’s a don’t miss event,” organizers said.

“The Society is grateful to Adams Construction, Craig Botetourt REA, Appalachian Power Company and Morgan Stanley for their sponsorship which helps offset expenses,” they shared. “Proceeds are used to curate and maintain important pieces of Craig County’s history. President Gerlene Sizer promises this will be the social event of the year with an exciting announcement to be made at the festival.”

Begin your day with a delicious and affordable country breakfast served in the newly decorated Old Brick Hotel Dining Room beginning at 7 a.m. and when you’re ready for lunch, go back for a piping hot bowl of pinto beans, cornbread, and brownies, starting at 11 a.m. Also, diners will have the opportunity to register to win a gift bag filled with local goodies valued at $50

This years’ theme offers a peek into many of this year’s activities – both returning fan favorites and new additions, including a Kids Marbles Tournament, which will be held in the courthouse yard where children between the ages of 7 and 12 can learn how to play marbles, then compete for prizes throughout the day

The courthouse yard will have horseshoes and cornholes set up for children of all ages

Music will fill the streets throughout the day

Tim Leftwich will spin oldies at the Town Pavilion to keep toes tapping for those viewing this year’s vintage and antique car entries in the Marshall Reynolds Memorial Car Show

The Museum, three cabins and Genealogy Library will be open for self-guided tours and exhibits all day. Be sure to stop by the gift shop where you’ll find local cookbooks, note cards, prints, Hometowne Collectible® reproductions of local landmarks, as well as all past editions of the popular In & Around Craig County Series

“This year exhibitors were rushing to get their reservations in early and we’re expecting some great options for those who love to shop. This year will consist of over 75 vendors and exhibitors filling the streets all the way to the public library,” the team shared. “You will find candles, CBD oils, clothing, essential oils, jewelry – even wooden crafts and furniture and hair braids and extensions. It’s sure to be a perfect time to start your holiday gift-buying.”

If you like festival food, you won’t be disappointed as home-baked goods, hot apple cider, Kenny Burgers, and funnel cakes are only some of the many delicious foods that will be awaiting you.

Several local nonprofit organizations and churches, including first-timers, such as the Friends of the Library and our own Craig County HS Football team and Cheerleaders, will have raffles with a variety of prizes. Drawings will end the day at 4:30 p.m.

“Come one, come all to New Castle for this beloved event,” Foster said. “Plan to come early and stay late and dress up in the spirit of pass time to honor our heritage.”