The Craig County recreation basketball leagues had their championship games last weekend at Craig County High School and big crowds showed up to watch the kids play.

On Saturday champions were crowned in the 10-12 year old leagues. In the boys final the Hornets beat the Bricklayers, 37-31, and the Basket Chicks downed the Girl Trotters, 27-5, in the girls’ 10-12 championship.

There were also three semifinal games on Saturday in three divisions. The Sparkling Unicorns beat the Bobcats in 6-7 girls, the Rockettes beat the Cyclones in 8-9 girls and the Outlaws downed the Wildcats in 6-9 boys’ action.

On Sunday the three teams that won semifinal games went up against the top seeds in their divisions and there were some exciting finals. It started off with the Sparkling Unicorns defeating the Hotshots, 14-12, in 6-7 action, followed by the LadyBallerz topping the Rockettes, 13-9, in the 8-9 girls’ championship game.

The day concluded with a thriller between the top-seeded Warriors and Outlaws. When the dust settled the Warriors came out on top, 33-32.