INTERSTATE 81

INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO EXIT 141 – A $179 million design-build project to widen both directions of I-81 between mile markers 136.6 and 141.8 from two to three lanes is set to begin. Starting in February and continuing into the early summer, work will be performed on the inside and outside shoulders along a five-mile section of both northbound and southbound Interstate 81 in Roanoke County and the city of Salem. The shoulders will be built up before barrier wall can be installed for road crews to work behind. Barrier wall will be installed along the shoulders in the spring and summer. Two lanes of I-81 traffic in each direction will remain open during the project with periodic lane closures scheduled during nighttime hours or outside of peak travel times as needed. Drivers can expect the following lane closures and upcoming impacts on northbound and southbound I-81:

TRAFFIC SHIFT ON WILDWOOD ROAD: Expect a traffic shift with narrow width on Wildwood road after exiting I-81 southbound heading towards Salem. Southbound and northbound I-81 exit and entrance ramp narrows possible at Route 311.

WORK ZONE SPEED: With narrow spacing in lanes due to barrier walls, lack of shoulders and lane shifts in various locations, drivers should adhere to posted 60 mph speed limits in the work zone and allow space when following a vehicle.

RAMP CLOSURES: Ramp closures are possible during nighttime hours, 12 a.m., to 5 a.m. Drivers should watch for message boards dates and times the ramp will be closed.

LANE CLOSURES: Alternating left and right lane and shoulder closures during nighttime hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, are possible. Lane widths will be reduced to 11 feet.

Northbound lane closures from I-81 mile marker 136 to 141.

Southbound Lane closures from I-81 mile marker 141 to 136.



Nightly lane closures may be in place along the right lane with possible nightly ramp narrows as needed for guardrail and shoulder strengthening.

Northbound I-81 lane closures from mile marker 138 to 142

The project also includes replacing six bridges, widening two bridges, installing approximately 2.6 miles of sound barrier walls along northbound I-81, improving the southbound exit 137 off-ramp intersection at Wildwood Road and adding interchange lighting at exits 137, 140 and 141 are also included in the project. Expected completion in early 2026.

I-81 NORTHBOUND AT EXIT 105 NEW RIVER BRIDGE REPLACEMENT IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Traffic on northbound I-81 has been switched onto the newly constructed bridge over the New River at the Montgomery/Pulaski County line. The old bridge is being demolished. Lane and shoulder closures may be in place near exit 105. Lane closure may be in effect during the week from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Shoulder closures may be in effect at any time during the week. Slow rolls may be performed on I-81 in the north and southbound lanes from mile marker 98 to 109. Speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. Shoulder closures will remain in place though the duration of the project. Project completion is estimated by summer 2023.

SLOW ROLLS: A slow roll operation may be in place daily, Monday through Friday, between mile marker 101 and 105 northbound and between mile marker 109 and 105 southbound, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

On Feb. 16 and 17, slow roll operations will be in place northbound between mile marker 101-105 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and again overnight beginning at 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

On Feb. 16, slow roll operations will be in place southbound between mile marker 109-105 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

On Feb. 21 and 22, slow roll operations will be in place northbound between mile marker 101-105 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and again overnight beginning at 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

On Feb. 21, slow roll operations will be in place southbound between mile marker 109-105 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

LANE CLOSURES: Nighttime alternating lane closures will be in place on I-81 northbound between mile markers 104-106 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

On Feb. 16 and 17, a right lane closure northbound will be in place between mile marker 104-106 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

On Feb. 21 and 22, a right lane closure northbound will be in place between mile marker 104-106 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

ROUTE 605: Alternating lane closures and flagging operations will be present on Route 605, located under the New River Bridge, for work overhead on the bridge.

SLOW ROLLS: Slow rolls may be utilized periodically on both the northbound and southbound lanes from mile marker 98-109 for structural steel deliveries and setting beams.

I-81 BRIDGE DECK REPAIRS – Weather permitting, crews will repair bridge decks on Interstate 81. Between mile markers 138 to 152, right and left lane closures will be in place northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays

INTERSTATE 581

ROUTE 581 BRIDGE WORK OVER WILLIAMSON ROAD –Bridge work is underway on Route 11 (Williamson Road). Intermittent and alternating lane closures between the intersections with Rutherford Avenue and Wells Avenue are still possible. Intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures between the intersections above may still be required utilizing flagging operations. Any impacts to I-581 will be minimal. Expected completion Spring 2023.

Alternating lane closures between the above referenced intersections are scheduled for Monday night, Feb. 13 and Tuesday night, February 14.

I-581/220 EXPRESSWAY PAVING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

I-581/220 LANE & RAMP CLOSURES FOR PAVING AND MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS IN ROANOKE COUNTY– Weather permitting, crews will be milling and paving along Interstate 81. Right and left lane closures will be in place along northbound and southbound lanes during nighttime hours. Drivers should expect possible delays.

ROANOKE CITY

13th STREET SE IMPROVEMENTS WITH DETOUR – A project to improve a portion of 13th Street SE in Roanoke is underway. Located in a residential neighborhood just east of downtown Roanoke, this project will improve traffic flow and connectivity along 13th Street SE from Tazewell Avenue to Norfolk Avenue. The project entails reconstructing about 0.2-mile of 13th Street as an improved, two-lane roadway with 10.5-foot-wide travel lane and a raised median. A new roadway will extend 13th Street to Norfolk Avenue and the intersection at 13th Street and Wise Avenue will be reconfigured to include a roundabout. Bike lanes, sidewalks, crosswalks and curb and gutter will also be added. Southbound 13th Street traffic has a detour in place using Norfolk Avenue onto 12th Street to Tazewell Avenue. This detour will be in place throughout the duration of this project. Signs will be posted to designate the detour route. Northbound 13th Street will remain open to traffic. Flaggers may be possible and the speed limit through the work zone is 25 mph. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

TRAFFIC PATTERN CHANGE: Northbound traffic is switched to the northbound lane of 13th Street. Southbound traffic will still be detoured around the work zone.

ROANOKE COUNTY



BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY CLOSURE – The Blue Ridge Parkway will be repairing slope failures and a culvert failure at mile marker 127.9. A 15-mile stretch of the Parkway, mile marker 121.4 to 136, will be closed to all uses including cyclists, pedestrians and drivers. Detour signs to detour traffic around the Bent Mountain section of the Parkway will be in place. Traffic will be rerouted to Route 220 south to Route 419 north to Route 221 south. Traffic traveling north on the Parkway would be reversed. The detour is expected to be in place until 2023.

BOTETOURT COUNTY



ROUTE 616 CLOSURE – On Feb. 27 at 8 a.m., Route 616 (Blue Ridge Springs Road) will be closed to traffic for a bridge replacement over the Branch of Glade Creek. The bridge is located 1.05 mile from Route 460 and 0.55 miles from the dead end. A detour will be in place. The bridge is scheduled to reopen by the end of the day on March 2, 2023.

DALEVILLE INTERSECTION PROJECT FOR FIELDSTONE DEVELOPMENT ACCESS – Lane closures northbound and southbound on Route 220 in Daleville will be in place for construction of a median with crossover, a right turn lane and a new traffic signal. This work is associated with construction of the Fieldstone Development. Lane closures will be set up on various days in early 2023.

ROUTE 11 BUCHANAN BRIDGE PROJECT – A construction project on the Route 11 Bridge in the Town of Buchanan is underway. Water Street is closed for the duration of the project and drivers should expect periodic lane closures with flagging operations to be in place during daytime hours. Message boards are present to alert and update drivers. Expected completion in summer 2023.

ROUTE 611 (GREYLEDGE ROAD) – A 1.5-mile section of Route 611 (Greyledge Road) is closed due to flooding that damaged the roadway. Extensive repairs will be needed and a detour will be in place. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

CRAIG COUNTY



ROUTE 311 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT OVER MEADOW CREEK – Temporary signals control traffic across the bridge and will be in place throughout the project. Construction will begin on the northbound side of the bridge and once completed, work will switch to the southbound side. In addition, a section of Route 646 (Allen Street) between Route 650 and Route 311 will be closed during construction and a signed detour will be in place. All traffic will be detoured to Marshall Street and Kanawha Street to access either 311 or the homes located off Allen Street. Speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph in the work zone with a width restriction of 9 feet. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time through the work zone. Weather permitting, the bridge is expected to be open to traffic by the late spring 2023.

TRAFFIC SWITCH: Traffic is using the southbound lane to the northbound lane while work continues. Southbound lanes are closed. Temporary traffic signals will continue to direct traffic and message boards will notify drivers.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

ROUTE 8 PEDESTRIAN IMPROVEMENTS – Work will soon begin to construct pedestrian improvements on Route 8 in Riner. The work zone will begin at the intersection with Route 669 (Union Valley Road) and will end at the current site of the Atlantic Union Bank. Drivers should expect lane closures with flagging operations between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through the start of the project until May 24, end of the school year. Once the school year is complete, lane closures will expand in hours to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Expected completion is late summer 2023.

ROUTE 663 CLOSURE FOR BRIDGE WORK – On Feb. 13 at 8 a.m., weather permitting, Route 663 (Walton Road) will be closed to traffic for a bridge replacement over the Crab Creek. The bridge is located 1.95 miles from Route 720 and 1.80 miles from Route 114. A detour will be in place. The bridge is scheduled to reopen by the end of the day on Feb. 17, 2023. If weather impacts these dates, the project will be rescheduled for Feb. 20-24.