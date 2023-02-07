Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

The stores in Craig County are decorated with hearts and have aisles of candies, cookies, decorations, cards and special gifts for that “someone” that each person wishes to touch on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Valentine’s Day is named after a saint, St. Valentine. It is said that he was persecuted and jailed and fell in love with his jailer’s daughter who visited him in prison. Before he was put to death, on Feb. 14, he sent a letter to the girl and signed it, “from your Valentine.” After that, the day was honored by people sending cards to their love.

In asking around to see what some “older” people shared about their feelings about Valentine’s Day, here are some comments: