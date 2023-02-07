Pam Dudding
Contributing writer
The stores in Craig County are decorated with hearts and have aisles of candies, cookies, decorations, cards and special gifts for that “someone” that each person wishes to touch on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
Valentine’s Day is named after a saint, St. Valentine. It is said that he was persecuted and jailed and fell in love with his jailer’s daughter who visited him in prison. Before he was put to death, on Feb. 14, he sent a letter to the girl and signed it, “from your Valentine.” After that, the day was honored by people sending cards to their love.
In asking around to see what some “older” people shared about their feelings about Valentine’s Day, here are some comments:
- “I don’t consider myself old, but I have been married for 34 years to one man. I consider this a special day to draw attention to people you love so you can express yourself when you may not say I love you ever day throughout the year. Some people have a hard time expressing themselves and this is a way they can because of a day created solely to express love for not just your partner but to everyone. Yes, it was a day created by the card company and some guys think just a scam to make them spend money, but in the end this simple day is a day of love. I married my high school sweetheart, Brian. He was the class of 1983, and I was 1986.” – Brenda Lipes
- “Robert and I will be married 33 years this coming Valentine’s Day. We also dated for six years beforehand. This day means everything to me. This is the day of LOVE, and I couldn’t think of a more perfect day to express my love for this man. He is my everything! He turned 63 in January. I will be 63 in April. I don’t feel old!” – Lisa Gibson
- “It is a time to renew our love for each other and exchange our cards and box of candy. I have known my husband, James, for 67 years and married for 65. We have two wonderful children, including you, Miss Pam. Have a beautiful granddaughter, Olivia, who has blessed us with four great grands. We love our family time and get together as much as we can. We will be celebrating our son, Rick’s birthday on February 14 as well. Togetherness is our way of showing love.” – Betty Dudding
- "To be determined." – Marion Bo Trumbo
