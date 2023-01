Commonwealth of Virginia VA. CODE § 8.01-316

CRAIG COMBINED COURT- JUVENILE

Case No JJ002184-19-00

Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court

Commonwealth of Virginia EVANS, Mason Gray The object of this suit scheduled to be heard on February 17, 2023 in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court for Craig County located at 182 Main Street, New Castle, Virginia 24127 is to terminate the residual parental Rights of the father of Mason Gray Evans thought to be either Ryan Quinlin, Mark Evans, James Cook, or Unknown Father pursuant to Virginia Code Sections 16.1-283 B and C, and which child is seven (7) years of age and was born to Katlin Daniel Evans. Residual parental rights are defined in Section 16.1-228 of the Code of Virginia (1950, as amended) as the rights and responsibilities remaining with a parent after the parent loses custody of a child, including but not limited to the right to visitation, consent to adoption, the right to determine religious affiliation, and the responsibility for support. The termination of your residual parental rights will permanently end all of your rights and responsibilities to the child named in the petition. The ties between you and your child are severed forever and you become a legal stranger to the child. It is ORDERED that UNKNOWN FATHER

appear at the above-named Court and protect his or her interests on or before 02/17/2023 10:30AM signed by Patty Taylor, Clerk 12/19/2022