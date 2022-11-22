Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

Animals seem to have a positive effect on many people. Nursing homes have pet days that brings smiles beyond measure to men and women who no longer have a private home to keep a pet in.

For others, a pet in the home is a natural thing. It is like having a special addition in life to care for and one that cares for you as well.

Barn Cat Buddies is an organization that helps to place kittens into homes.

They were organized in 2007, creating their mission statement:

“Barn Cat Buddies, Inc. is a 501C-3 non-profit charitable organization compromised of volunteers with a common mission dedicated to saving and improving the lives of feral, homeless stray and abandoned felines in the southwest and central regions of Virginia.

Our missions includes the relocation of sterilized feral, and socialized felines to safe alternative placements such as horse farms, wineries, greenhouses, orchards, warehouses or other facilities that agree to follow our relocation protocol.

Additionally Barn Cat Buddies, Inc. supports ending feline overpopulation through a safe habitat program known as Trap/Neuter/Return where caretakers provide long-term care and monitoring of feral cat colonies.

As advocates of all felines, we believe that cats, as living creatures have values and are entitled to ethical consideration and protection.”

They do not take house cats that need a new home as their adoptions are mainly kittens that they find with their unsocialized mothers when they are trapping an area.

“We prefer not to return small unsocialized kittens back outside,” advocate Jean Bradley shared. “We foster them till they are big enough to be spayed or neutered and then find homes using Pet Supply Plus in Salem, Facebook and we also work with most of the shelters. Also, The New Castle Record will be sponsoring a ‘cat of the month’ for us starting soon.”

Their group survives by getting a few small grants but mainly by personal donations.

Their website is www.barncatbuddies.org or check them out on Facebook. The president is Judy Zeimer who can be reached at either address or call (540) 238-5549. Their mailing address is PO Box 111, Salem, VA 24153.

“So far this year we have spayed or neutered over 500 cats and kittens and adopted into homes or barns 91 of them,” Bradley said. “Anyone interest in helping, can find information at the above addresses or call me at (540) 330-9828.”