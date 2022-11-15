Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

There is nothing like the feeling of helping someone that has been consumed by a catastrophe, especially a flood.

The New Castle United Methodist Church and Bethel United Methodist Church joined together as servants of the Lord by putting together cleaning buckets.

The United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) has asked for flood buckets to help participate in the Global VAUCN missions project to collect the buckets and transport or ship them to areas in need.

Craig County churches will drop off their buckets at Southview UMC in Roanoke.

“This is the first time we have ever done this,” shared Janet Myers, coordinator. “Our church collected monetary donations and we purchased the supplies that were requested, to fill each bucket.”

They completed 10 buckets at each church. The supplies in each include laundry detergent, cleaner, dish soap, air freshener, insect repellent, scrub brush, cleaning wipes, scouring pads, clothespins, heavy duty trash bags, N-95 dust masks, kitchen gloves and work gloves.

On Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, several ladies joined together at the Church in New Castle to fill the buckets.

Each was busy at their individual tasks.

By afternoon, all 10 buckets were full and ready to be taken to Roanoke to be distributed to those in need.

Those involved said a big “thank you” goes out to all who donated so that the items could be purchased, to those ladies who gave so freely of their time to put the buckets together and to the ones who delivered them to Roanoke.

Also, the New Castle United Methodist Church had their Annual Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 12.

They had tons of items for sale including Christmas, holidays and other household goods.

They sold sausage gravy and biscuits and other items. Coffee was also available.