Commonwealth of Virginia VA. CODE § 8.01-316

CRAIG COMBINED COURT- JUVENILE

Case No JJ002184-18-00

Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court

Commonwealth of Virginia, in re EVANS, MASON GRAY

The object of this suit is to: terminate. the residual parental Rights of the father of Mason Gray Evans thought to be either Ryan Quinlin, Mark Evans, James Cook, or Unknown Father pursuant to Virginia Code Sections 16.1-283 B and C, and which child is seven (7) years of age and was born to Katlin Daniel Evans. Residual parental rights are defined in Section 16.1-228 of the Code of Virginia (1950, as amended) as the rights and responsibilities remaining with a parent after the parent loses custody of a child, including but not limited to the right to visitation, consent to adoption, the right to determine religious affiliation, and the responsibility for support. The termination of your residual parental rights will permanently end all of your rights and responsibilities to the child named in the petition. The ties between you and your child are severed forever and you become a legal stranger to the child. It is ORDERED that JAMES COOK appear at the above-named Court and protect his or her interests on or before 12/02/2022 10:30AM signed by Patty Taylor, clerk 09/08/2022