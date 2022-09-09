In execution of a Deed of Trust in the original principal amount of $165,000.00, with an annual interest rate

of 3.000000% dated March 6, 2006, recorded among the land records of the Circuit Court for the COUNTY OF CRAIG as Deed Book 154, Page 537, the undersigned appointed Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction all that property located in the COUNTY OF CRAIG, on the courthouse steps at the front of the Circuit Court building for the County of Craig located at 303 Main Street, New Castle, Virginia on November 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM, the property with improvements to wit:

5.00 ACRE AS DESCRIBED ON PLAT RECORDED IN CLERK’S OFFICE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF CRAIG COUNTY, VIRGINIA IN DEED BOOK 135, PAGE 266 Tax Map No. 35-2-2

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. TERMS OF SALE: ALL CASH. A bidder’s deposit of 10% of the sale price, will be required in cash, certified or cashier’s check. Settlement within fifteen (15) days of sale, otherwise Trustees may forfeit deposit. Additional terms to be announced at sale. Loan type: Conventional. Reference Number 17-

265489. PROFESSIONAL FORECLOSURE CORPORATION OF VIRGINIA, Substitute Trustees, C/O LOGS

LEGAL GROUP LLP, 10021 Balls Ford Road, Suite 200, Manassas, Virginia 20109 (703) 449-5800.