By Pam Dudding

In the last few years, it doesn’t seem to be a derby unless the Power Wheels kids get to start it off. Several little guys and girls excitedly enter their vehicles and are ready to “derby” when the horn blows!

As each driver enters the ring, their smiles are wide and their anticipation is wild. When the judges and audience count down, their little feet hit the pedal.

This August’s power wheel drivers were Liam Looney – 87 (his first derby), Riley Cooper – 714 (Dinosaur Hunter), Trevor Fisher (Little Troublemaker) – 21, Charlie Owens – orange and Lauren Day – 09.

Some make good hits while others decide to circle the track, just for the fun of it. When the judges have to help them get untangled, as soon as they are, the kids stomp on the pedal to go again. The judges have to be quick on their feet to keep their toes from being run over.

Dust flies as kids ram into each other, with smiles, giggles, and even some expressions of “I’m sorry.”

It seems the little Power Wheels drivers are setting the pace for the upcoming big car heats at each derby. As the kids continue, sometimes they all hit and meet in the middle. Emcee David Looney calls it a “wad.”

Each Power Wheels driver gets a trophy or a medallion for participating. Each driver seems to enjoy their reward as smiles are as wide and precious as a rainbow.

The next Power Wheels Derby will be Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Craig County Fairgrounds and parents and kin are encouraged to support their little ones into joining in on the derby fun.