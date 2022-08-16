By Pam Dudding

When hard times hit, sometimes it is difficult to ask for help. It is nice to know that our community of Craig County assists our local Department of Social Services in providing important staples for those who find themselves in need.

“Craig County is very fortunate to have such a giving community,” shared DSS Director Pat Franklin.

Many different groups and people have given to the DSS food pantry over the years. It is a community food pantry that is stocked and maintained by donations from the Craig County Community.

Recently, the United Methodist Church and Bethel Baptist Church made a huge donation drop off. They take collections up twice a year for the food pantry.

The Monroe Dental Clinic and the Dental Office send donations such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash and dental floss.

Franklin added, “Many local families wanting to give back, donate money as well. We use the cash donations to purchase items for the freezer such as meats, cheeses, butter, and bread.

“The pantry is here to help the citizens when things get tight,” Franklin shared. “We are living tighter these days and some months are harder than others. That’s when the food pantry can come in handy.”

She added, “You may need it once a month or you may need just one month out of the year. We don’t want our neighbors to be without, so if you find yourself in need please don’t hesitate to stop by.”

The pantry is open to Craig County citizens and there are no eligibility requirements. You do not have to be receiving benefits or services from DSS to get food from the pantry.

“We only ask how many are in your household and what the ages are so we can gear what we put in the bags,” Franklin said. “All a Craig County citizen has to do is come to our DSS office Monday through Friday 9-4 and ask for supplies from the pantry.”

The size and ages in the household will determine how many bags a person can receive. Craig County citizens can come once a month, no questions asked. Items you may receive are spaghetti sauce, noodles, hamburger or tuna with tuna helper, peanut butter, jelly, a loaf of bread, cheese and butter, along with a few can goods. Personal hygiene products for the young and old, male or female are also available.

“We promise to be discreet when you come for those personal items,” Franklin said. “We try to keep some laundry detergent and some cleaning supplies on hand as well.”

If you want to make a cash donation to the pantry, you can write your check to Craig County DSS -food pantry or call 540-864-5117.

“Social Services wants to thank everyone who donates to the food pantry,” Franklin shared. “The pantry couldn’t be possible with the support and donations from our community! THANK YOU ALL!”