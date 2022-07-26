By Pam Dudding

Few people know just how much talent is in Craig County. When the Artisan Center was open, they were able to help us see just how many crafters and artists we are blessed with.

Dawn Perkey and her husband David recently purchased the old JC’s Depot building across from the fairgrounds. Though their business, Lemon and Vale Bakery, is not yet ready to open its doors, they have met many other crafters in Craig.

Therefore, they chose to have a “Pop-up market” to share their parking lot with and invite them to sell their wares as they sold their baked items.

As Dawn and David opened their parking lot to the other vendors, they were surprised to receive such a grand turnout.

Perkey’s first Pop-up Market on Saturday, July 9, brought people in from the time the vendors were set up. She collaborated with some incredibly talented local artisans, who had beautiful handmade items to sell and were delighted to participate.

“We were beyond pleased with the turnout,” Dawn shared. “I saw many familiar faces, had great conversations about the bakery to be and met a lot of locals I had not met before as well as others that visited from Botetourt, Roanoke and as far as Rocky Mount and Alleghany County!”

“David and I thought it was such a great idea and opportunity to give back to the community,” Perkey shared.

Though the weather forecast prevented a few vendors from attending, they still had seven other artisans to join them. There were beautiful items to view and purchase, including handmade quilts and purses, delicately made wooden kitchen items, colorfully decorated cards, creative earrings and jewelry, and of course baked goodies.

“I personally wish I had had more baked goods as I sold out too early, but the weather forecast had me concerned,” Dawn shared.

Due to the huge success, they are already planning on another Pop-Up market for Saturday, August 13, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There is no cost for artisans to participate in the market and they already have added another three to their list for the next one, and looking for more.

If someone is interested in joining, they can message them on their Lemon & Vale Cakery facebook page or email at [email protected].

“I can’t express how grateful we are to the community for their support. Our goal to provide a space for the Artisans to be seen was far exceeded. It was a busy day, so being able to watch them interacting and conversing about their crafts, hearing how well their day went and to see the excitement and smiles on their faces as well as hearing their gratitude for hosting them means the world to us,” they shared. “We value Community over Competition by supporting and lifting one another up. That’s what community means to us, and we’re humbled to be part of such a wonderful community.”