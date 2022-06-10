The Craig County Board of Supervisors is offering land for sale: Tax Parcel 47A3-3-1536-A-22,
A portion of the Craig County Landfill Property located near State Route 609 and Landfill Road. The
53.324-acre parcel located at the Craig County Landfill site includes a 6.473 acre “Closed Area” tract from the previous landfill. The County will retain approximately 11.5 acres. The County of Craig will receive sealed bids for the remaining parcel consisting of approximately 41 Acres. The “Closed Area” and all Ground Water Monitoring Wells will be maintained in accordance with DEQ
regulations by the purchaser. All bids must be submitted on a per acre basis. The County
reserves the right to reject any bids and reserves the right to engage in negotiations with any
offerors or other interested parties.
Please submit sealed bids to:
R.R. Dan Collins
County Administrator
County of Craig
P.O. Box 308
108 Court Street
New Castle, VA 24127
Submit all Bids by: Noon, June 30th, 2022
Requests for additional information, please contact the County Administration Office by
calling (540)864-5010 or in writing to P.O. Box 308, New Castle, Virginia 24127.
Leave a Reply