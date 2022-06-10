The Craig County Board of Supervisors is offering land for sale: Tax Parcel 47A3-3-1536-A-22,

A portion of the Craig County Landfill Property located near State Route 609 and Landfill Road. The

53.324-acre parcel located at the Craig County Landfill site includes a 6.473 acre “Closed Area” tract from the previous landfill. The County will retain approximately 11.5 acres. The County of Craig will receive sealed bids for the remaining parcel consisting of approximately 41 Acres. The “Closed Area” and all Ground Water Monitoring Wells will be maintained in accordance with DEQ

regulations by the purchaser. All bids must be submitted on a per acre basis. The County

reserves the right to reject any bids and reserves the right to engage in negotiations with any

offerors or other interested parties.

Please submit sealed bids to:

R.R. Dan Collins

County Administrator

County of Craig

P.O. Box 308

108 Court Street

New Castle, VA 24127

Submit all Bids by: Noon, June 30th, 2022

Requests for additional information, please contact the County Administration Office by

calling (540)864-5010 or in writing to P.O. Box 308, New Castle, Virginia 24127.