PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that after thirty (30) days of the date of publication

of this Notice, proceedings will be commenced under the authority of Sec-

tion 58.1-3965 et seq. of the Code of Virginia to sell the following parcels of

land located in the County of Craig, Virginia for the purpose of collecting

all delinquent real estate taxes on such property.

Last Name First Name Tax Map Number

Blankenship, Jr. Alderson 37-A-49B

Britt Roy 53A-117-14

Edwards Mark 79A-1-12

Flinchum Gary 44-A-8B

Flinchum Gary 44-A-12

Flinchum Gary 44-A-13

Flinchum Gary 44-A-16A

Miller, Jr. Marion 20-A-24

Miller, Jr. Marion 20-A-25

Miller, Jr. Marion 20-A-26

Miller, Jr. Marion 20-A-29

Miller, Jr. Marion 20-A-30

Payne, Estate Mildred 99-1-5

Seifert Jack 105-A-5A

Smith, Jr. Thomas 99-A-22

Stiltner John 37-A-49

The owner of any property listed may redeem it at any time before the

date of sale by paying all accumulated taxes, penalties, interest, attorney

fees and costs, thereon, including the pro rata cost of publication hereun-

der. Payment must be made in full. Partial payment of delinquent taxes,

penalties, interest, or costs shall not be sufficient to redeem the property

and shall not operate to suspend, invalidate, or make moot any action

for judicial sale of the subject property. Sums due to the County of Craig

should be made payable to Sands Anderson PC and mailed to Sands An-

derson PC, Attn: Kimberly Cregger, P.O. Box 2009, Christiansburg, Virginia

24068. For more information please call 540-260-9011.