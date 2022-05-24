By Pam Dudding

Small towns tend to bring people together in a more personal setting, and Waiteville has always had that special legacy. Regardless of when you go to an event, there are lots of hugs, smiles and handshakes that create a sweet ‘family reunion’ atmosphere amongst friends.

The Waiteville Community Center has members that are keeping busy renovating the center as well as hosting many events for their community.

Their next event will be their famous annual Memorial Day Dinner on Sunday, May 29. The dine-in or take-out meals will be served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Cost will be $8 for children 5 to 12 and $12 ages 13 and up (children under four eat free). The menu will consist of a choice of ham or chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, deviled eggs, roll, dessert selections, and a drink.

Also, Woodman Life is donating a flagpole and US Flag to the Community Center in memory of Patrick Woods. Plans are to install it by the Memorial Day Dinner with a dedication ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Available at the dinner will be The Waiteville Cookbook, entitled Remembering the Past – Looking To the Future, highlighting recipes from past Waiteville cooks, current residents, family members and friends who have connections to Waiteville, has been published. $12 per copy.

Upcoming events include:

Waiteville History Event and Book Signing with Mary Kay Williams, on July 16, at 1 pm. Light refreshments will be served

Annual Meeting – open to all community members, held on July 16, at 2:30 pm

Second Annual Waiteville School Reunion – September 24, 10 am – 2 pm. Lunch served

Hunters Dinner – November 20

WCC is pleased that The State Historic Preservation Office in Charleston has awarded a grant of $4,137 to pay a consultant to assist with preparing the National Register of Historic Places Application for National Historic Designation of Waiteville School. The WCC will need to provide a 25% match of cash and in-kind hours valued at $1,034 to fund paying for the consultant. The Contract to receive the grant has been signed and Requests for Quotation have been submitted to 6 consultants. The target date for hiring the consultant is May 31 and completing the Application by October 31. If you have historic information about Waiteville School or are willing to contribute toward the cash match, please contact Janet McDaniel at [email protected] or 304-772-5465.

WV State Grant Money of $12,000 was received for establishing an Emergency Warming Center for citizens living in Waiteville and the Potts Valley. The former Waiteville School Building is the only building within 30 miles that is large enough to house and feed community residents during severe storms and power outages. The WCC is using part of the $12,000 grant to upgrade the electrical service in the building as part of the plan to purchase a generator that will afford electricity during power outages. This helps meet the WCC goal of providing Emergency Services for Waiteville citizens.

Accomplishments/Renovations to the WCC and Fire Hall from 2020-2022:

During 2020, the WCC received $16,500 in donations from a capital campaign to repair the metal roof that was leaking, causing internal damage to the building, and was replaced at a cost of $14,500

The basement door, guttering, ceiling tiles, and floor (results of water damage) were repaired at a cost of $2,200

The former Fire Hall was repaired including concrete repair under the doors and around the foundation, repair of the garage doors, update of electrical outlets and lighting, and new gutters. The Fire Hall is now rented with the tenant also paying the electric bill

On September 27, 2020, the IRS determined the Waiteville Community Center INC is a 501(c)(3) organization so contributions are tax-deductible

Waiteville Community Center INC is now recognized by GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/profile/27-0073043)

On May 13, 2021, a letter from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History stated, “It is our opinion that the property (historic Waiteville School) is eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places under Criterion A: Education.”

The Monroe County Commission approved $9,640 from the Hero Fund from the Governor’s Office to start the WCC’s “Shelter Project” for an Emergency Center

During the fall of 2021, lights were replaced in the hallway, and lighting was upgraded to LED bulbs in the main/auditorium room, kitchen, and men’s bathroom

Windows were replaced in the basement

The basement stairwell was repaired with new railing

In Spring 2022, handicapped toilets where installed

On March 31, 2022, Richard Miller with the Monroe County 911 Center and Angela Akers with the American Red Cross surveyed the WCC and was certified to be an “Emergency Warming Station” and identified actions to be taken to provide up to 24 hours of Emergency Assistance in collaboration with the Monroe County 911 Center and Red Cross if extended power outages occur in the community

New Kitchen Sink and Faucet have been installed

A new 200-amp service has been installed in the kitchen and new 200-amp service in the basement. The transfer switch (for a future generator) has not arrived and is holding up completion of the planned work

The flowers that several people donated for the beds in front of the Center last fall are now beginning to put out leaves and some are blooming

Renovations Still Needed:

Install 13 Compression-Fit Storm Windows on the main floor – $15,000

Upgrade the Handicapped Ramp to Meet ADA Requirements and Gravel Driveway for Accessing Ramp – $3,000

Install seven 4000-Watt/240 Volt Forced Air Heaters – $3,600

Establish the WCC as an Emergency Warming Station by installing a generator and propane tank cost – $25,000

Paint exterior of building

The Center is available for private events for a $50 donation. Contact David Furrow at 304-772-3060 or [email protected] or Shelby Jennings at 304-772-5503.

Opportunities for Community Members to Participate in WCC:

Identify one or more renovations – contribute money or volunteer time

Sign up for Committees such as the Memorial Day Dinner, Annual Hunters Dinner, Building Renovation Assistance, or fundraisers

The WCC is still selling 8 x 10-inch plaques to honor military members, family members, and other members of the community who have made significant contributions to the Waiteville Valley. The plaques are displayed in the hallway of the community center. Cost is $50 contact David Furrow at 304-772-3060, or email to [email protected] .

The WCC is listed as a Charity option for Amazon Shoppers. If you need assistance in registering for AmazonSmile or using the AmazonSmile Charity List, contact Janet McDaniel at 304-772-5465 or [email protected]

Enroll in Kroger Community Rewards Program and designate Waiteville Community Center INC as your charity

Contribute food and supplies for special functions

Assist with preparation of the National Register of Historic Places application for recognition of the former Waiteville School

The WCC wishes to extend a warm “Thank You for supporting our historic Waiteville School and helping to guide the future directions of the Waiteville Community Center, as your donations are greatly appreciated.”