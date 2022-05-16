Fiber to the Home Broadband Internet Service

CRAIG COUNTY, VIRGINIA

The County of Craig hereby solicits proposals from qualified Offerors for broadband internet projects for any area of the county not currently receiving at a minimum 100mbps download and 20mbps upload speeds. The Craig County Broadband Committee would like to partner with such providers in securing grants and local

funding. Broadband service must be fiber to the home. No other means of broadband delivery will be considered. Projects will be chosen by the broadband committee based on cost, time to project completion, number of passing’s included in the project, and

guaranteed broadband speed of completed project. Service providers may reach out to the Broadband Committee if they have any questions. Proposals are due no later than June 10th 2022, at 5pm. Proposals and questions can be directed to [email protected]

The County reserves the right to reject any bids and

reserves the right to engage in negotiations with any providers, or other interested parties.

In accordance with Section 2.2-4302.2 of the Code of Virginia, Virginia Public Procurement Act.