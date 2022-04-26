By Pam Dudding

Undisposed drugs can cause great harm if not kept in a safe place, away from children, adults with dementia or others who have learned how to sell them or take them for the side effects. Drugs used wrongly can kill. They not only can kill a person, but a family if a loved one gets hooked on them. They can kill a person’s quality of life, if they don’t know how to be released from the drugs calling to their body’s system.

On Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. is National Drug Take Back Day, which is designed for anyone to bring their drugs or vapes to a place for safe disposal. The Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare helps to organize this event, in hopes to prevent accidents that cannot be reversed.

Development & Evaluation Coordinator J.D. Carlin encourages people to turn in their unused, unwanted, or expired medications for safe disposal. “As you all know, unused and expired medications that just sit at home are at risk for being misused,” he said. “By safely disposing of old medicines, we can help prevent these drugs from being misused and create a healthier community for our youth.”

Penelope – 52 Kingston Dr, Daleville; Solomon’s Mission – Buchanan; Botetourt County: Sheriff’s Office – Westlake Substation; Rocky Mount Police Department; Franklin County: CVS – 9th Street, CVS Towers – 2001 Colonial Ave; Solutions Center – 2328 Melrose Ave; Roanoke City: Fire Station #1 – 150 Hershberger Rd; Kroger – Tanglewood Mall; Kroger – 3970 Valley Gateway Blvd; Walgreens – 4049 Brambleton Ave; Roanoke County: Super Shoes – 1838 Main Street; Veterans Affairs Medical Center

This is open to the public and no appointment is necessary. Vape pens will be collected, but they ask that the batteries be removed. No needles or sharps (such as EpiPens or insulin) will be collected.

Other sponsors helping with this district-wide event are Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition, Western Virginia Water Authority, US Drug Enforcement Administration, Prevention Council of Roanoke County Local Police and Sheriff Departments, Virginia Department of Health and FRESH Coalition in Franklin County.

Craig County Police and Market Street Pharmacy has set up a year-round medication disposal box at the pharmacy for the convenience of residents. Drugs should never be flushed in the commodes or poured into the sinks.

For more information and year-round medication disposal box locations you may visit www.westernvawater.org/takeback or www.TakeThemBack.org. “You can read more about how safe drug disposal works, and why it is important, at this link https://raysac.org/2022/04/11/safe-medicine-disposal/,” Carlin shared.

The overall goals are to limit access, reduce misuse and to protect our waters.