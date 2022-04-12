By Pam Dudding

Though Craig County is considered a small community, there are big things going on with our students at Craig County Public Schools because of teachers who wish to help them succeed. Recently, some art students were invited to show their artwork at the Radford University Art Museum Show.

“This was RU’s first High School Student Show at Radford University Art Museum,” Sierra R. Frazier, Craig County High School art teacher shared. “They asked surrounding area art teachers to submit four pieces to the show.” She added, “We did not have any winners, but my participants were Angel Moses, Damien Smith, Callie Musselwhite, and Annabelle Gregory. All their artworks were oil pastel and watercolor collage animals with big eyes.”

Frazier was very happy that Damien Smith’s artwork was featured on the poster for the RU art show. She shared that the pictures were from a lesson she had gotten from another art teacher.

Callie Musselwhite painted the purple cat with big eyes. She said, “I did this because it’s my favorite animal. I have a cat.”

Frazier added, “Callie was excited to have her artwork at RU and thought it could open her up to more opportunities.”

The other students were delighted to show their work at Radford University and many pictures were shared on Facebook. “I’m glad my kids were able to participate and represent Craig County High School,” Frazier said. “Thanks to Ms. Stimeling for running the works up to Radford during the week.”

RU will be hosting this event annually now due to its success. “They will most likely have it again in November this year because Spring is normally a busier time for art teachers with yearbook deadlines, Art Shows, etc.,” Frazier shared. “I do plan for my kids to participate again.”