Pam Dudding Contributing writer

Many “Craig Countians” savor a fresh cooked wild turkey on their table at Thanksgiving, and many more of us enjoy them anytime!

I personally like mine cooked all day in a crockpot with Italian dressing.

To hold onto tradition, Star City Whitetails and Virginia Public Land Hunters and Fisherman will be hosting their 9th Annual Va. Spring Gobbler Photo Contest in less than a month.

Founder and organizer Jeff Phillips shared, “There will be six different divisions represented, Men’s, Women’s, Youth, Mobility Impaired, Doubles, and Public Land.”

He added that for this year’s contest, there will be some great prizes for each division, including a turkey mount for the mobility impaired division, and a Youth division drawing for an offshore fishing trip to South Carolina for one youth and their parents.

“A great added addition for the second year in a row is a donation from Craig counties own, Sam Catterton and Catterton & Sons Wildlife Nuisance Specialist,” Phillips said. “They are donating $100 cash to the best photo from Youth Weekend on April 2 and 3.”

The regular season contest runs from April 9 through May 14, and the voting for the contest will take place on Star City Whitetails Facebook page once the season is over.

So, everyone get their “fan club” on alert for this contest!

“We look forward to seeing some great pictures this spring, and those pictures can be submitted to the Star City Whitetails and or Virginia Public Land Hunters and Fisherman page and you will be in the running,” Phillips noted.

He added, “This is a true ‘No Hunter Left Behind Contest.’”

Feel free to reach Jeff Phillips with any questions at (540) 765-8255.

“Folks, make sure you get the young people out in our Virginia Spring woods, not a more beautiful time to be outdoors and it just helps our great tradition to carry on,” he added.