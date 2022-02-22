Pam Dudding Contributing writer

The Craig County School Board works diligently in making decisions that impact all students and staff personnel at the public schools.

At this month’s meeting, Superintendent Jeanette Warwick honored the Board and Clerk for their dedication to their positions.

February is Annual School Board Appreciation Month.

“It is a time to salute the work of our School Board and to celebrate public education,” Warwick said before adding, “Our locally elected School Board speaks out for public schools by ensuring our students have the opportunity to benefit from a high-quality education. The decisions and actions affect the present and future lives of our community’s children.”

She added, “We all deeply thank you for the work you do. I am hoping that the community and staff will join us in celebrating your work this month.”

Warwick presented them all with a certificate and a small token of appreciation in the form of Tootsie rolls.

“We thank you for the important ‘role’ you play,” she said, making a play on words. “And you really do play an important role, not only the constituents in your areas, but also all the children in Craig County. It is truly a calling to be here and to give of your time. It’s not just about being here for meetings but there is preparation time our members take to read the information.”

Warwick also presented each one with a Craig County public school shirt.

There are five Craig County School Board members: Chair Trace Bellassai (Craig City District representative), Vice-Chair Faye Powers (Potts Mountain), Kevin Altizer (Craig Creek), Darren Gilreath (Simmonsville) and Walter Marsden (New Castle).

VSBA School Board Clerk Appreciation Week will also be celebrated this week.

“The Virginia School Board Association Board of Directors designated the third week in February with the goal of building awareness of the role the clerks play in assisting school board members and superintendents in our local schools,” Warwick shared. “They provide an invaluable service for us and help make our jobs much easier and smoother.”

Warwick presented Jessica Belcher with a certificate and the Tootsie Roll package for the “role” she plays. Bellassai also presented her with a gift from the School Board members.

“She does a great job at making sure she is communicating with you, putting up with me and in getting what I need,” Warwick said. “She also assists Ms. Duncan when needed. She simply does an excellent job.”