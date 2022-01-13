By Pam Dudding Contributing writer

Art is a gift that is drawn out of many individuals who can see the beauty in drawings; sometimes not just seen by one’s own self.

It is an avenue that Craig County tries to keep alive in their schools and community.

At the end of last year, Virginia Tech hosted its annual Agriculture in the Classroom, Thank a Farmer contest. This year’s theme was “Healthy Foods, Healthy Families” and students were challenged to sketch, do basic art, 3D art or graphic art to create an art piece.

“The Women’s Committee of the Farm Bureau shared the information about the art contest to the school, and asked if anyone would be interested in participating,” said Mary Hunter.

Stacey Crowder saw the email and forwarded it to Sierra Frazier, the high school’s art teacher.

“I had all of my students participate as a grade,” Frazier shared. “I felt Maggie’s was one of the best so I entered it. Hers was actually a mixed media project that they worked on while I was on maternity leave, and they saved them for when I got back. Because it was a cow, it worked well for the farm contest.

Mays shared that she decided on a cow because, “I love them!”, adding, “I was very excited to find out I had won!”

“Congratulations to Maggie Mays, a tenth-grader at Craig County High School for being a winner in the Virginia Tech Agriculture in the Classroom 2021 Thank a Farmer Art Contest! Maggie received an Amazon gift card for her beautiful sketch of a cow,” shared the Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, “The Craig County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee is so proud of Maggie and her awesome talent. We thank you for stepping up and taking the challenge to enter the contest and represent Craig County through the Virginia AITC. Your talent is amazing!”

Frazier was also very proud of Maggie and all of her students and continues to encourage them to pursue their talents.