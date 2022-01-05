By Pam Dudding Contributing writer

Do you remember what the story of the little choo-choo engine said, as he slowly climbed the humongous hill?

“I think I can, I think I can, I think I can!”

He gave himself the first opportunity of positive gesture, until he got closer and closer to the top where he finally knew that the distance in front of him was far less than the big drop mountain behind him.

It was then he changed it to ‘I know I can, I know I can, I KNOW I can!’

This year, as you enter 2022, many will choose to put 2020 and 2021 behind them, and start their climb for a change, even if it’s just with the thought, “I think I can, I think I can.”

It is not always easy to challenge yourself to a new venture, a new possibility or a new you.

It is sometimes scary and takes much courage and tenacity to step out of a box you may have accepted for your life, even if you know that you may have compromised in.

Making the decision to “choose to change” can be a fearful and even overwhelming.

Still, most of us do not wish to ‘bah humbug’ another year away! Or even a month.

Treat yourself to a great year of determination and power. Procrastination is easy. Action is difficult, but oh so worth every step.

Many years ago, I heard someone say, “Change isn’t change until you change.” I had to stop and ponder. I wanted lots of change at that time in my job, home and family.

I came to understand that if we do not change our mindset, our heart won’t change therefore, everything around us won’t either. In other words, if we choose change with our thinking, then say with our lips exactly what we want and then move ourselves into the position of action towards that goal, change can’t help but start happening.

That first step or decision is the most difficult, as our minds send continuous reasons to “not” or the reasons we will fail, and we think, “why set myself up for another one?”

Still, science proves that if you do something for 21 days in a row, your body will adapt it as a habit. Amazing, isn’t it?

Sadly though, this is why so many people get caught up into drugs, smoking, drinking and wrongful sexual acts.

They think that just a little bit won’t hurt, or I’ll just do it once, or that they just have to get ‘over the hump’ of that incident or devastation in life. Until, sadly, they look in the mirror months and for many, years later and see a different person looking back at them. And they are heartbroken at their own reflection.

It’s a new year! Be like Ebenezer Scrooge and ditch the ‘bah humbug’ aside. Let the real you that was created in you come on out and be seen, felt, and celebrated!

A TV pastor said this week, that “Although no one can go back and make a brand-new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand-new ending.”

Isn’t that what Scrooge did? He saw the benefits of what he really wanted and then moved himself into that position and pushed himself over the edge of personal victory.

T.S. Elliott wrote: “For last year’s words belong to last year’s language and next year’s words await another voice.”

I’d like to add, that this year’s words are standing at attention, waiting for your commands!

Why procrastinate?

Just imagine how it would feel to do that thing you really want to start doing. Picture it in your mind. Cut out pictures and paste them on your refrigerator, bathroom mirror or rear-view mirror of your car. Don’t let yourself get away with waiting another year or more.

“The secret to change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new,” Socrates said.

How do you start?

Decide what you want. Consider the consequences and assess the obstacles. Take some time, as you may need to revise your plan as you go. The goal is to start a plan. Write it down. Get a notebook just for your plan which will become your goals. Start a new routine. Share your goal with someone you can trust and that will help you to reach it, not give you more excuses to avoid it. Stay focused. Don’t allow other people or things to steer you off course. Don’t use excuses. That can be a sneaky major downfall for anyone. Seek help if you need it. Don’t allow pride to keep you from what you want. Be patient. Give yourself a break if you goof up a little. But, don’t be too easy on yourself either. The old saying, “no pain no gain” carries a lot of weight. Yes, sacrifice, but not to the point of wrongful pain. Celebrate! Give yourself prizes and gifts for achieving the small goals. Don’t wait until the end when you get to the carrot at the end of the stick. Still, make sure you do have a party when you accomplish your goal! Even if it’s just with you.

One of my favorite sayings is, “The best is yet to come!” And one of my favorite scriptures in the Bible is Mark 11: 22-24, “’Have faith in God,’ Jesus answered. Truly I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and does not doubt in their heart but believes that what they say will happen, it will be done for them. Therefore, I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.’”

So, what will you be saying this year? What will you speak into being for 2022? What world are you going to create around you, your family, your friends or your work?

Your words create the atmosphere you enter, whether good or bad. Choose good.

Choose your change. Choose a new year for you.

You’ll be ever so glad you did, and I’ll be rooting for you all the way!

“I know you can, I know you can, I know you can! Set your course and throw those embers on the flame of your engine!”