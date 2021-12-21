By Pam Dudding Contributing writer

It is one thing to hear adults talk about their love for the county of Craig and why they prefer it over other counties. To hear children explain why they love the little county, however, is something special.

Jay Polen, a member of the CCRTA, recently shared, “As you, our Record readers, read the various words, thoughts, visualizations, praises, family interests, etc., you can see Craig come alive, to them now and all of us before 2021. This concept of how these youngsters see and love Craig shows us how much influence our parenting, family involvement and our teachers have in their growing up and loving Craig. They pick their feelings, thoughts and beliefs and carry on our family and community, which is great!”

The Retired Teachers Association of Craig asked the fifth graders in McCleary Elementary to write about “Why I love Craig County.” Their comments were both eye-opening and heartwarming.

“There are a lot of things I like about Craig County, but this is a list of five things I like the most. I like… playing at the park in town because it has tetherball, the restaurants in town because you can’t usually find them anywhere else, that there aren’t a lot of people in town, so it feels pretty ice and chill, the school has nice people so it’s pretty nice too and finally, I like Mike’s Ice House because there has never been a snow cone place in town.” – Marren All

“I love Subway because the food is good. I like IGA because it has my favorite candy. I like where I live because it’s not that noisy. I love the library because it’s quiet. Craig County is beautiful! The people in Craig are nice sometimes. The food is good. The Court House is nice and so are the cops! I enjoy going to the Fall Festival because I get my face painted. McCleary Elementary has wonderful students and teachers. I like my class. There are a lot of things I love about Craig County!” – Mia Crawford.

“I like the big playground because there is lots to do. I also like the nice teachers, too. The cafeteria is nice because you get to eat in there. I like Art class because I love doing art projects. Mrs. Roark’s classroom is very pretty. Craig County is great! I like to play basketball at the basketball court at the playground. Also, I love to eat at Bibos pizza place because that is my favorite pizza place to eat at. I like the Dollar Store because that is my favorite place to shop at. I like to go to my mom’s house because she lives in the neighborhood and the gas station because of slushies they have there. I also like the school building.” – Cayleigh Stiltner

“Why you should love Craig County is because the mountains are so beautiful! I like the way the sun shines on the rivers, lakes, and ponds. Everyone at the school is so kind. I am in 5 th grade, and I love the small town. We, in Craig County, are kind. In Craig County we eat at restaurants like Pine Top, Subway and Bibo’s.” – Ryleigh Tyree

“The people like Mrs. Linn and my friend Skylin, they are awesome. Yo! My teacher, Mrs. Roark is awesome guys. My class is cool too. Mrs. Roark’s classroom is awesome, yeah guys!” – Maria Foster

“One thing I like about Craig County is Subway’s delicious subs. Another thing is our school. We do fun stuff every day. The Emporium is cool and has awesome soda. Plus, Craig County has kind people. IGA is the best place to get food, drinks and cleaning supplies.” – Connor Donithan

“I love Subway, their subs and I love the statue that is nearby; it is so cool. The people are really nice. I am a person that lives in the woods, and I go swimming a lot. The area is nice and pretty. The water, the mountains and the trees are beautiful. I love the Family Dollar store. I really wish it had popits. I also love the town festival. It is really cool. I love that people try to help people and that people are generous.” – Maggie Underwood

“There are several reasons I love Craig County one is Subway and how you can make a sub whatever way you want. Also, I love Friday night football because we get to watch them play football and buy candy, drinks and food. Also, I like Pine Top because you can get these burgers that have one third pound patty. The reason I love Mike’s Ice House is how you can get toppings, flavors and diet flavors for less money. Family Dollars is nice because my mom can get coupons and two for one deals so I can get Legos.” – Easton Wright

“I like to live here in Craig County and go to school here because I like to see my friends and I l like to go to Subway because there is nice food and people. I love the view!” – Lane Smith

“Because the teachers are really nice to the students. Mrs. Roark is my fifth-grade teacher and she is really nice because she talks to her students when they are stressed and she never yells or tries to embarrass me or her students. I also like to do school fundraisers when they have them at school. My favorite part about school is seeing Mrs. Roark every day!” – Georgia Cyrus