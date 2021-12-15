The Craig County High basketball team tipped off their first season in two years with a game at Low Moor last week. The Rockets dropped a 73-38 decision to the host Mountaineers.

“It was a tough opening game on the road,” said coach Ryan Frazier. “We held our own early, but they got hot and we didn’t execute.”

Nathan Fisher led the Rockets with 13 points.

“Hopefully it was a good learning experience for our guys,” said Frazier. “We only have one guy with varsity experience, so going against a quality opponent on the road will help us for the games to come against district opponents. I was disappointed not by the score per say, but that we did not give an accurate account of ourselves. We are better than what we showed.”

The Rockets were scheduled to be back in action Tuesday with their home opener against Bath County. On Friday evening the Rockets are at Eastern Montgomery, and they finish off a busy week with a Saturday afternoon game at Montcalm.