There’s nothing better for country folks than a delectable plate of pork tenderloin BBQ on a cool fall day.

Here’s some great news: the Annual Hunter’s Supper is back on the menu at the John’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, November 14, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The meal is $10 each and it will include delicious BBQ Pork Tenderloin, tasty sides, a smorgasbord of desserts to choose from and a drink.

The dinner will be carry-out to continue following Covid-19 protocols.

Also, their annual rifle raffle drawing will be held at the conclusion of the supper, around 7 p.m. and one does not need to be present to win.

The JCVFD began selling tickets at the Craig County Fall Festival for their annual fall Raffle. This year’s raffle is a Winchester XPR Big Rock 270 WIN with a Nikon BDC 3-9x 40mm scope.

Raffle tickets may be purchased from any of their firefighters or during the Hunter’s Supper on November 14 for $5, or five for $20, or ten for $35. The drawing will be at the conclusion of the Hunters Supper. Interested individuals do not need to be present to win.

All proceeds will go towards the department’s operations and improvements and the JCVFC has been working diligently in getting their tankers updated.

“As we all are aware, buying used equipment can usually be a great value if you can find something in good condition,” said Dave Barrick. “We have been slowly working with Tanker Truck #15 and noticed the jake brake was not functioning properly, which is a major requirement for traveling our mountain roads. Also, while idling, a puddle of oil was observed under the truck, which is never a good sign.”

They took the truck to Western Branch Diesel for an estimate and found the engine had experienced a major overheat condition. Sadly, this was never disclosed to the FD by the seller, and they had to look at a major engine rebuild.

“It needed new heads and the cylinders required a rebuild kit along with an Engine Control Module and many other items that go along with a major rebuild,” Barrick added. “This is an expense we did not anticipate. But we are happy to announce that Truck #15 is up and running after Western Branch Diesel rebuilt the engine and serviced the truck.”

They shared that the continuing contributions and participation in their fundraisers have made it possible for them to cover the expenses to get Tanker Truck #15 back on the road.

“We truly appreciate Western Branch Diesel for their investment and pursuit in engine repair and rebuild to ensure our truck is fully functional and safe,” Barrick said.

The truck has been road-tested and able to navigate their mountain roads safely now.

However, now that Tanker Truck #15 is road worthy, they still need to equip the truck with items required by the National Fire Protection Association which involves very specific items to be on board.

These items include required hose sizes and lengths, and nozzles to control the flow of water from the hoses and tools used in order to proper work a fire. Safety items are also required, not only for the safety of the vehicle, but the safety of the firefighters using the equipment and any person involved in a rescue call.

“The truck can now be used on a fire call, if needed, but in the meantime, JCVFD is in the process of obtaining the required items in order to place Tanker #15 in full service,” said Barrick. “The required items are coming in daily as we fulfill the requirements to have the truck fully operational.”

One new and innovative way people can help support JCVFD is by shopping online with Amazon.

The AmazonSmile Foundation is providing non-profit organizations a website with a simple way for supporting members to help donate from the purchases they make every day on Amazon.com. When customers shop at AmazonSmile.com, the AmazonSmile Foundation donates 0.5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the customer’s selected charitable organization. Use this link to Smile Amazon and allow Amazon to donate 0.05 percent to JCVFD https://smile.amazon.com/ch/54-1438046.

“Every little bit will help us to ensure our equipment is ready to protect our neighbors. We thank you all for your continuing support,” they added. “The John’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department is making a commitment to our community by investing our time, energy, resources, and efforts back into the community with this truck. We hope our friends and neighbors appreciate the value of this investment.”

Remember to pick up your Hunters dinner on Sunday, November 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the John’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department, located at 116 Dick’s Creek Road in Craig County. The entire meal, including dessert and a drink, is only a $10 donation.