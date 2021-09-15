By Pam Dudding, Contributing Writer

As businesses throughout the Roanoke Valley continue to close at alarming rates, Craig County is fortunate to have several new businesses opening.

Local resident Tracy Kendall will reopen Amy Horton’s Hair Salon, which is located in front of Food Country.

Their salon business will be called Studio Reflections and their tentative opening will be the beginning of October.

Said Kendall, “I honestly wasn’t looking for a shop to open myself. However, I found it as Gods’ way of telling me it was time for more. So, when a friend came to me and offered, I couldn’t let the opportunity pass.”

That partner Kendall was referring to is Abby McAlwee.

“She is going to join us as a stylist,” she said. “My father, Mike Kendall, is the head of the financial department.”

Kendall shared what she enjoys most about being a hairstylist is “making people’s experience in the chair one of a kind. There’s nothing better than to be able to treat others with an abundance amount of joy!”

She continued, “We are a reflection of what we put out in this world, that’s how our salon, Studio Reflections, got its name.”

Kendall is Brazilian Blowout certified.

“This is a service that is never offered here in Craig,” she noted. “We also look to continue building our education for certificates.”

They will be offering a huge variety of services for everyone including, haircuts, styling, color, waxing and brow tints, just to name a few.

“We hope to be able to grow into more services when up and running,” Kendall said.

She continued, “We like to ‘custom price’ clients on certain services as it depends on what you are looking for.”

Their prices start with women’s cuts at $22, men’s cuts at $15 and children at $12. Their basic color starts around $60, and they give free consultations with either stylist to get a more accurate price quote.

“Everyone has supported this business from the get-go, and we are so excited and grateful,” both owners said. “Please keep in mind that in order for us to run this small business and afford everything, our prices will be different. So don’t be afraid to ask us for a price quote as my prices (Tracy’s) has changed.”

Business hours are expected to be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sunday and Monday, the business will be closed.

Interested individuals can contact Studio Reflections through Facebook or by contacting 540-580-8396.

Kendall concluded, “I would like to deeply express my gratitude to the county for all the love and support that has been shown. There’s nothing like a small community coming together to support you on a dream.”