Eleventh Annual Wildlife Dinner scheduled for March 7

Pam Dudding Contributing writer

For those individuals who are really country, the Craig Valley Gospel Fellowship Church will be hosting its annual wildlife dinner on March 7. As usual, there will be a smorgasbord of different meats.

“You never know what we might serve you,” said one of the cooks last year with a grin. “A little possum and groundhog never hurt anyone.”

Well, there has been no possum or ground hog…yet… but the bear, venison, squirrel, rabbit and hog sure have drawn the crowd the last ten years. The additional side dishes and desserts to choose from always make for a delicious meal.

Many acknowledge that the family atmosphere, great singing and the variety of raffle and auction items add to the events flair each year.

This year, the charge will be $10 for an adult plate, $5 for kids 12 and under, and kids under five eat for free.

Dinner will start at 5 p.m., but people are encouraged to arrive a little early to get a good seat. When people arrive early, they have time to buy raffle tickets and look at the auction items in advance.

This year’s event will be held at Camp Tuk-A-Way on Route 621 (Craigs Creek Road), approximately 14 miles from Route 311 and five miles from Route 460.

This year’s three raffles include: a 12-gauge Remington 870 Pump shotgun or a Winchester 12 Gun safe – $5 each per raffle ticket and a Sig Sauer 6.5 Creed-More Bolt Action Rifle – $10 per raffle ticket.

Dana Law Caldwell helps to organize the annual event. People with questions can contact her at 540-320-3289 for further clarification. “We want to invite everyone to come and join in on the fun and great dinner,” Caldwell said. Often times, there are even more things to enjoy, along with a few surprises.