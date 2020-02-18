Club Camp Mitchell is surviving, but can use help

Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

Many Craig County residents remember the days of Camp Mitchell.

There was a nice sized pool that not only provided a place for everyone to cool off, it was also a great way to spend a hot summer day and provided employment opportunities. The camp also had several cabins which were rented out and used often.

There was even the huge building where families held their annual reunions, local clubs held fundraisers and basketball and other sports were played inside. Weekend dances were always a big hit.

Then, over time, it closed and like any buildings, when not occupied, it started falling apart.

Robin Nobles, along with several other community members, have worked diligently the last few years to revive the wonderful property and give Craig kids a place to go. Adults enjoy it too.

Currently, there is a pool table, air hockey table, bumper pool, foosball, volleyball, basketball goals, soccer goals and a nice bouncy house in the building. Every Saturday night, they either have a dodge ballgame or flashlight tag. The person(s) not tagged gets $1 credit for snacks.

Nobles has a great stereo system pumping music into the building for all to enjoy. Recently, she had 65 kids on Saturday night.

Nobles is working tirelessly to bring the building back to life and provide more options. Though she asks for no accolades, she has volunteered countless hours as well as her own funds to keep the place going.

“We just want to do as much as we can for these kids,” she said. Nobles and her husband Mark are rearranging the entrance for a better flow and easier sign in process.

The cost to become a Club Camp Mitchell member is only $10 and an additional $2 per night after that. The biggest costs are electricity (heat) and insurance. They have snacks for kids to purchase and if they are members, they get a free snack each night.

Currently, the needs are lengthy. Here is a list of some:

Roof work where there are small leaks when the wind blows coming in the top vents

Gutters and down spouts need repair

New lights and some wiring are needed in the foyer and the new teen room ceiling

Wall built in the teen room

Windows repaired because three are broken

Wooden or metal bars over windows to protect them to prevent future breakage

Floor to be buffed

Currently CCM is open on Saturday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Adult volunteers, 18 or older, are needed on Saturday nights and are given a $2 per hour credit on snacks as a thank you.

The building can be reserved for parties for only $100 for three hours. (Four hours includes the set up and clean up.)

Citizens can help by donating items such as baked goods, bought snacks, sodas or condiments for hot dogs. They can contact Nobles or drop them off at CCM.

If anyone has any questions or would like to assist or donate funds, items or time, they may contact Robin at (540) 765-7805 or contact her via Facebook by Robin Nobles or Craig Rockets.

“We hope that we can grow and provide even more for the entire family to enjoy,” Nobles noted. She welcomes people to help bring Club Camp Mitchell back to life.