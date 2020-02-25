Pam Dudding Contributing writer

Samuel Foster, the Director of Instruction and Technology, recently addressed block schedules at the February School Board Meeting.

Foster added that personally he had to “change the lens that I look at the schools with. When you move into administration and you’re dealing with budgets, staff and personnel, a lot of what you have to do involves looking at what can’t or don’t we do as well as what can and should we do.”

He noted that when Jeanette Warwick was hired as the new Superintendent, “she started to reframe our view of how we should look at things. We are looking at things through the lens of the students so the question should be, ‘What can we do and what should we do for them?’”

Foster then showed a video titled, “573 Reasons Why.” It was fast and had no sound. It featured pictures of every student who attends CCPS. Smiles appeared on every face in the room as pictures showed on the screen.

“That’s the reason that we’re here,” Foster said before adding, “It’s all about these students and what they need to be successful to be prepared for the next level. That’s the only reason that we are here. If it weren’t for those students, nobody in this division would have a job.”

He proceeded to share the 4×4 block schedule that CCPS used in previous years, which entails four classes per semester. CCPS is currently on a six-period class schedule.

Foster reviewed the difficulties that some teachers have experienced in trying to teach for a 90-minute period. Discipline issues usually start after 60 minutes of class time. Some students were not able to make it through a 90-minute period, and as many as nine classes had to take SOL tests.

Foster believes that with the 4×4 block scheduling will give students more options and electives to choose from.

With the current six-period schedule, some students have their classes chosen for them depending on whether they are going to college or working towards a trade. With a 4×4 block, however, the students would have their six classes and then two optional classes where they could add courses such as art or agriculture. “This would give the students more flexibility and choices,” Foster added.

He also noted that the number of BTEC students has grown from just three in 2012 to 35 currently. “BTEC allows the school to expand the students learning capabilities into areas CCPS cannot do right now,” Foster said.

Currently, a BTEC student has to take their required US History and Economics classes online. By changing to the 4×4 block, they will be able to get their required classes with a teacher in school and get to pick up an optional elective if they so desire.

Foster explained that Governor School students are at a disadvantage on the current system. “They go to Governor School in the morning and come back and take three classes that are required. That’s it, whereas with the 4×4 Block, students can pick up an extra college prep class or elective of their choice,” he said.

Foster mentioned the same goes for students with disabilities, adding that some students do not get a Directed Study course and they really need that time with someone for enrichment or extra help.

Foster spent weeks working on a mock schedule to share with the Board to “at least say we can do this.”

Foster shared four main reasons it would be advantageous to switch to a 4×4 Block:

More student choices

Students are responsible for fewer classes per semester

BTEC, SPED, RVGS students would not be disadvantaged by the schedule

Principal is highly qualified and experienced in good instructional practices

Foster complimented Principal Melissa Whiting in her expertise, though admitting that she prefers no accolades. He admitted that he was a secondary teacher who was taught in college that teaching is all about content and taking notes. “I wasn’t trained to do diverse lessons and have different groups or do things for a 90-minute class,” he said.

He continued, “Elementary teachers know how to teach and keep students on task and engaged in what they are doing. How do they do that? They break up the class in many different ways.”

Melissa Whiting was a kindergarten and second-grade teacher, before moving to the middle school. She is now the principal at both the middle and high school.

“She is an instructional leader. She knows how to teach on a 90-minute block, knowing what it takes to do this. We have now, for the first time, a principal who knows how to do instruction and that’s the key,” Foster explained. “If you don’t know how to teach like this, you cannot model it for your staff. Ms. Whiting can do it. That’s the main reason why I think now is the time to do this. We have the leader in the building to make it happen.”

Foster quoted the motto for CCPS, “Every child a graduate, every child prepared for life.”

“That’s our message, our mission and our philosophy,” he said. “What do we need to do to make these children successful, not only in the school but in post-secondary? We must put the interest of the students first. What do they need to not only be engaged, but also interested and prepared for what they will see when they go off to college or to the world?”

Foster proposed to the Board to move to a 4×4 Block for 2020-2021 school year. He previously spoke with the School Counselor, who will help all 170 students with schedules.

There will be a March 3 meeting that will begin conversations to schedule planning meetings, in-services and prepare for the new scheduling. The Board unanimously voted to adopt the 4×4 block scheduling.